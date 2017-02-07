Rare People

Following her niece’s serious ATV accident, Britney Spears breaks her silence and asks for fans’ prayers

Article will continue after advertisement

Britney Spears needs fans’ prayers.

Over the weekend, her 6-year-old niece, Maddie Aldridge, was involved in a serious ATV accident. The daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears reportedly flipped her ATV and landed in a pond on the family’s property in Louisiana. Reports claim she was submerged under the water for several minutes as her mother and stepfather, Jamie Watson, struggled to save her.

Church💒Lunch🍣Family🙏🏻

A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

Maddie is currently hospitalized in stable yet critical condition.

RELATED: Roseanne Barr had no idea who Lady Gaga was prior to her incredible Super Bowl halftime show


On Monday night, Britney Spears broke her silence and called for prayers for the little girl.

“Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜‬,” the pop star wrote

‪Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜‬

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Jamie Lynn Spears has not yet made a statement.

Module Voice Image
Nicole Moschella, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement