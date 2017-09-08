Four of Josh Duggar’s sisters seek to block him from joining their privacy lawsuit

Josh Duggar’s sisters don’t want him to be part of their privacy lawsuit and have asked a judge to deny his request to join it.

New court documents reveal Jill, Jinger, Jessa and Joy Duggar — who filed a lawsuit against Springdale, Ark., Washington County, Ark. county and police officials, as well as In Touch publishers, in regard to police documents that were released in 2015 and revealed Josh Duggar had molested them years earlier — are hoping a court will block their brother’s desire to join in.

“Deciding claims based on protecting victims of sex crimes from disclosure, while at the same time, having those claims consolidated with the perpetrator of those crimes will be confusing to the jury,” lawyers for the sisters claim. “It would be next to impossible for a jury to ignore the perpetrator sitting next to the victims, yet decide the different issues, different claims and different damages that apply for victims as compared to perpetrator.”

The sisters want to steer clear of portraying to the jury that they and their brother are “in this together,” as “forcing the victims to join their claims with their perpetrator’s claims would further traumatize the very victims Arkansas law is designed to protect.”

In May, the sisters are suing each entity for revealing their identities in regard to an investigation that took place while all four of them were underage.

