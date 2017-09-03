George and Amal Clooney stun at their first red carpet event since welcoming twins

New parents George and Amal Clooney made their red carpet debut for the first time since welcoming twins Alexander and Ella three months ago.

The Clooneys stunned on the red carpet for the premiere of the crime comedy “Suburbicon,” which George directed, at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. He also has co-producing and co-writing credits on the film, alongside the Coen brothers.

Amal gave fans an old Hollywood feel with glam curls and lilac Versace gown. George went with a classic Armani tux.





According to PEOPLE, the couple have been out and about while attending the Venice Film Festival. On Friday night, the couple stepped out together for dinner but during the day, George was spotted solo as he arrived for a photo call for the new film.

He recently opened up about his “new adventure” as a father in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“This is an all-new adventure for me, but I’ve been through it with all my friends, so it’s not really that much of a surprise,” he said. “[Fatherhood] has made me much older. It doesn’t fundamentally change you, but I’m excited to see who these two people are going to be in life. I’m very proud to be [a dad]. I feel honored to be a part of it.”