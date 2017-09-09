George Clooney explains how he and Amal picked out the perfect names for their twins

George and Amal Clooney thought long and hard about what names they’d give their twins, Alexander and Ella, and they purposely stayed far away from Hollywood’s trend of unique celebrity baby names.

“[We] didn’t want to give them one of those ridiculous Hollywood names that don’t mean anything,” Clooney told Paris Match in an interview published Saturday. “They’ll already have enough difficulty bearing the weight of their celebrity.”

The actor had previously opened up about their name-choosing process, telling Entertainment Tonight, “We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So, we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”





“They start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already,” Clooney said of his son. “He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.”

As for Ella, she “looks like Amal, thank God” and is very “elegant and all eyes.”

