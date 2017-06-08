George H.W. Bush wishes wife Barbara a happy 92nd birthday with the sweetest message

On Thursday, former First Lady Barbara Bush celebrated her 92nd birthday! Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, took to Twitter to to wish her a happy birthday, and wrote the cutest note.

“Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY,” he said. “I’m still the luckiest guy in the world.”

Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I'm still the luckiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/qsUHtyBIez — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2017

According to a family spokesperson, Mrs. Bush spent her special day at the family’s summer home — Walker’s Point — in Kennebunkport, Maine. She intends to top off the occasion with “a quiet birthday dinner with some family and friends.”





The former first lady also got birthday wishes from other loved ones, including granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager, who tweeted, “Happiest bday to one awesome lady! Love you and your hilarious, strong way, Ganny.”

Happiest bday to one awesome lady! Love you and your hilarious, strong way, Ganny. Xx https://t.co/WL88SMB2Sj — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 8, 2017

Former President Bush will celebrate his 93rd birthday next week.

