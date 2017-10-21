Gillian Anderson posts behind-the-scenes “X-Files” selfie with David Duchovny — and fans loved it

Earlier this week, “The X-Files” star Gillian Anderson shared a behind-the-scenes selfie featuring her co-star David Duchovny, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

“Eating my muffin,” she captioned the hilarious snap on Twitter, which captured Duchovny right in the middle of taking a bite of a muffin.

Fans of the beloved show, which ran from 1993 to 2002 and then returned to the air in 2016, were ecstatic to see the picture, with one even saying it “made my day.”





Anderson, who has been playing Dana Scully on-and-off for eleven seasons, recently made it clear that Season 11 would be her last.

“No, no, I think this will be it for me,” the actress said at New York Comic Con when asked if she’ll stay on board in 2018, adding that she returned for another round of episodes “Because it felt like it wasn’t over. It didn’t feel like we necessarily delivered everything the fans were expecting of us last time, and so it was that.”

