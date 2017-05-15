Hollywood is in mourning following the news of the sudden passing of former Paramount CEO Brad Grey

Rest in peace, Brad Grey.

The former CEO and Paramount Pictures chairman has reportedly died at the age of 59.

News of his death was first reported on Twitter and later confirmed in a statement to Variety.

“Very sad: Brad Grey, until recently the head of Paramount Pictures, has died at the age of 59. Statement from his family says he had cancer,” Matthew Garrahan, an editor with the Financial Times tweeted on Monday.

Very sad: Brad Grey, until recently the head of Paramount Pictures, has died at the age of 59. Statement from his family says he had cancer. — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) May 15, 2017

Variety later confirmed the report and shared the statement from Grey’s family.

“Brad passed away yesterday evening at his home in Holmby Hills, CA with his family by his side. The cause of death was cancer. He was 59 years old,” the statement read.

Grey is survived by his wife, Cassandra and their son, Jules and his three adult children, Sam, Max and Emily, his mother Barbara Schumsky and siblings Michael and Robin.

A private funeral will reportedly be held later this week and a memorial service will be held in his honor in the next coming weeks.