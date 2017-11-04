If Kris Jenner had her way, her annual Christmas party would be quite the royal affair 

While giving an interview about her annual Christmas party, Kris Jenner revealed that a few members of the royal family are on her dream guest list.

“If I could get any guests at our party, it would have to be Prince William and Duchess Kate,” she told Glamour Magazine UK. “Oh, and they can bring Harry, too.”

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan went on to say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s little ones would absolutely be welcome to attend as well.

RELATED: Ellen grilled Kris Jenner on her daughters’ pregnancy rumors, and here’s what she said





“Their kids would have fun, for sure,” she added. “I bet Charlotte and George would love the hot-dog-on-a-stick stand!”

As they do every year, the famous reality TV family is in the midst of planning yet another extravagant holiday party, complete with ice skating, live reindeers and Santa himself. As always, planning the big event starts in the summer.

“We start organizing in July. The first call I make is to Jeff Latham,” Jenner said. “He’s responsible for all my house decorations – flowers, garlands, fireplaces – and, most importantly, my trees. It’s a major collaboration between him and me – we get so excited, we’re like two little kids. Then I get together with Sharon Sacks of Sacks Productions, and the ideas start to take off.”

Fans who have caught glimpses of the past parties on social media can probably guess that the parties come at a top dollar price. Jenner, however, isn’t concerned with spending money on the holiday tradition.

“The budget gets thrown out the window, but what can I say? Christmas is important to me,” she explained. “It’s a wonderful tradition for us. The other day Kylie was over, and she said, ‘Mom, I can’t wait until Christmas!’ – a moment like that makes it all worth it.”

RELATED: Prince Harry describes the late Princess Diana as his “ideal role model”

And, of course, the momager makes sure to make the most of the event by having fun after all of her hard work.

“I’d say Khloé and I get the most ‘merry’ at the party,” she admitted. “I love rosé champagne and any cocktail with Belvedere vodka. And, yes, we’ve been known to have a hangover once in a while – but who hasn’t? We start early, because it’s Christmas Eve and some families may want to go home and get ready for Christmas morning, but then they stay all night until the early hours.”

With Christmas just around the corner, we’ll just have to wait and see if any royals make an appearance!