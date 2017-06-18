Ivanka Trump celebrated her husband with a beautiful Father’s Day post featuring their gorgeous family

Happy Father’s Day, Jared Kushner!

On Sunday, Ivanka Trump posted a beautiful tribute to her husband and the father of her three children to celebrate his day.

Sharing a photo of their adorable family all together, Trump wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my amazing husband — Arabella, Joseph and Theodore’s sweet dad. Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging, and teaching them (and me!) everyday. We love you very much! #happyfathersday #fathersday.”

Trump and Kushner are parents to Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1.

Earlier this week, Trump celebrated her own father with a sweet post in honor of his 71st birthday. She shared an adorable throwback photo with her dad to honor the President’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my incredible father @realdonaldtrump. I hope that the year to come is your best yet! #HappyBirthday #POTUS,” she wrote.