Rare People

Ivanka Trump posted the most adorable throwback in honor of her “incredible” father’s birthday

Article will continue after advertisement

Happy birthday, President Trump!

On June 14, the President celebrates his 71st birthday, and his daughter Ivanka was there to celebrate.

“Happy Birthday to my incredible father @realdonaldtrump. I hope that the year to come is your best yet!”

Happy Birthday to my incredible father @realdonaldtrump. I hope that the year to come is your best yet!

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

RELATED: You’ll be in tears when you see the moment Howie Mandel granted this incredible teen’s wish on “AGT”

Ivanka wasn’t the only Trump celebrating her father’s birthday. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also posted tributes to their father.


“Happy Birthday dad! Can’t wait to celebrate tonight! @realDonaldTrump#MakeAmericaGreatAgain 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Eric wrote.

Donald Jr. shared a photo of two of his children posing with the President.

“Happy birthday grandpa. We love you. #birthday #happybirthday,” he wrote.

Happy birthday grandpa. We love you. #birthday #happybirthday

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

Happy birthday, Mr. President!

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement