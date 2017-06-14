Ivanka Trump posted the most adorable throwback in honor of her “incredible” father’s birthday

Happy birthday, President Trump!
On June 14, the President celebrates his 71st birthday, and his daughter Ivanka was there to celebrate.
“Happy Birthday to my incredible father @realdonaldtrump. I hope that the year to come is your best yet!”
Ivanka wasn’t the only Trump celebrating her father’s birthday. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also posted tributes to their father.
“Happy Birthday dad! Can’t wait to celebrate tonight! @realDonaldTrump#MakeAmericaGreatAgain 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Eric wrote.
Donald Jr. shared a photo of two of his children posing with the President.
“Happy birthday grandpa. We love you. #birthday #happybirthday,” he wrote.
Happy birthday, Mr. President!