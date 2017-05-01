Ivanka Trump’s daughter enjoyed a sweet treat on her daddy-daughter date with Jared Kushner

Arabella loves the Washington Nationals!

Over the weekend, the eldest child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner enjoyed some quality daddy-daughter time as she took in a baseball game with her dad and her uncle, Joshua Kushner.

Trump shared the adorable photo of her daughter enjoying some ice cream at the game with fans on Instagram.

“Arabella’s date with dad at the ballpark! #1stbaseballgame#MetsVSNationals 📷 @joshuakushner,” Trump wrote.

In the sweet shot, Arabella is all smiles, wearing an adorable patriotic themed seersucker dress, as she cheers on the home team (probably) during their game against the Mets.

So cute!