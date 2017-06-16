Janet Jackson comes face-to-face with her estranged husband as they begin their divorce proceedings

Janet Jackson and estranged husband Wissam Al Mana appeared in court in London on Thursday to begin their divorce proceedings.

The singer appeared to be in “great spirits,” while Al Mana seemed much more “somber,” according to an onlooker. Jackson reportedly hugged and kissed members of her legal team following the appearance. Meanwhile, Al Mana slipped outside quickly after the proceedings.

The couple, who had been married since 2012, announced their split just three months after welcoming their son Eissa into the world. Jackson posted an emotional video on YouTube addressing the news, and saying, “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court. And the rest is in God’s hands.”





They’re currently working together to co-parent their child and have no qualms with each other.

“Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her,” a Jackson family friend told PEOPLE exclusively. “She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them.”

Janet was spotted at High Court in London, today. All smiles 💘💘💘 #janetjackson pic.twitter.com/vvd8k5Qm3P — UnbreakableJanFam (@janfam_) June 16, 2017

