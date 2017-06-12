Jedediah Bila made a huge announcement on “The View,” and fans couldn’t be happier

Jedediah Bila is going to make one beautiful bride!

On Monday, the co-host of “The View” made the big announcement that she is engaged!

“Can anyone in the audience see anything different about me?” she asked, flashing the enormous engagement ring. The audience and her co-hosts cheered in congratulations to her.

“He surprised me, took me to a bed and breakfast,” she said, adding that her now-fiancé Jeremy nearly slipped up on one thing during the surprise. “The only thing sign that something was up is that he is always late to get ready. Like, I am always dressed and he’s taking forever. He was fully dressed an hour early. I was like, ‘Something’s happening.’ I didn’t know what it was, but […] He’s stuck with me. Bottom line.”





Bila has yet to share publicly what Jeremy’s last name is or if any wedding details have been set.

Congratulations to the happy couple!