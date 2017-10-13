Jennifer Aniston just made a huge donation to hurricane relief efforts

Jennifer Aniston is the latest celebrity to provide relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Maria.

The actress reportedly donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross and an additional to $500,000 to the Ricky Martin Foundation, Page Six reports.

“Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR,” Ricky Martin tweeted on Thursday.

We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) October 12, 2017

A source close to Aniston said she hopes her kindness will “inspire others to give what they can since so many people especially in Puerto Rico are in dire need of help.”





She joins a long list of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan and Lin-Manuel-Miranda to donate toward relief efforts.