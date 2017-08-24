Jennifer Lopez cuddles up to Alex Rodriguez before returning to the “Shades of Blue” set

Jennifer Lopez is headed back to the set of “Shades of Blue,” but before getting back to work, she cuddled up to her main squeeze for a sweet selfie on Instagram.

“Love our weekends…🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun#livelovelaugh,” she wrote alongside the image.

Love our weekends…🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

According to PEOPLE, the selfies didn’t stop when Lopez went back to work on Wednesday. The duo was spotted together on the set of “Shades of Blue” snapping selfies between takes as she worked an overnight scene.

RELATED: Jon Gosselin’s lawyer speaks out after his public verbal altercation with Kate





The couple bonding wasn’t limited to the set, as Rodriguez also shared a goofy moment with Lopez in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday. In the video, Lopez is laying on Rodriguez’s back as he attempts push-ups.

“Comeback!!! Oops…maybe not 😂 #VegasPrep #Trufusion #NYC @jlo@davidkirsch,” he captioned the video.