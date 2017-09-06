John Legend once tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen and she simply said “No”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of our favorite celebrity couples. They love life — and each other — and document it all on social media for us to enjoy (and occasionally envy!).

Their relationship, Legend says, is the real deal. And that comes with ups and downs, like any couple. In a recent Guardian interview, Legend opened up to the publication about the point that they almost broke up.

It might be hard to believe, but it happened. He told the Guardian he was “really stressed and busy” at one point and told Chrissy Teigen, a former supermodel, that “I’d just be happier single right now.”





“And she was just like, ‘No.'”

They were, according to the interview, together again less than 30 minutes later. No wonder Legend says she pushes him “to be bolder.” This is as bold as it gets!

Teigen confirmed the whole thing in a pair of tweets, adding that Legend was being a “whiny face about everything.”