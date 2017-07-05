Just one tiny factor could keep Blac Chyna from being able to sue Rob Kardashian for posting revenge porn

Blac Chyna may not be able to get back at her ex for posting nude photos, after all.

On Wednesday, Rob Kardashian went on a wild rant on social media claiming that Chyna was cheating on him and aired some of her dirty laundry. According to Kardashian, he paid nearly $1 million for surgeries for his ex to get her body back after giving birth to their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Kardashian even went as far as to post pictures of the doctor’s work, sharing nude shots his ex allegedly sent him. In California, there is a law which states, “A person who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part of another […] knowing they’ll cause emotional distress” could face up to 6 months in jail, if found guilty.





RELATED: In a newly revealed letter, one of Madonna’s former flames confessed to dumping her because she is white

TMZ reports that Chyna may not be able to sue her ex because she “liked” the photos he posted on Instagram, so it could be difficult to argue that she felt emotional distress. The law further states that in order to be convicted, the parties involved must have previously agreed that the images are to remain private.

It was reported that Chyna would never consider going to the cops or filing a police report.

Since removing the nude images, Kardashian has posted additional messages to fans regarding the cheating allegations.

I’m savage and I always have been and I always will be and I don’t give a fuck. All u may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this isn’t love. I never want my daughter to be raised by a woman like Chyna who cheats and does drugs and alcohol with my baby in the house. Chyna been like this long before me but I chose to love all of her cuz I don’t judge. But the second the baby was born she got body surgery I paid for and was gone from me and Dreams life. She only could Breast feed for 4 weeks because she wanted to drink alcohol so bad. My daughter is the best thing that happened to me and she will know that Chyna did this out of spite not love cuz she mad my little sister took her baby daddy. Thank u God and my Dad for watching down on me and showing me this. Damn I spent millions on this girl in less than a year and a half and she fucking dude who hit me begging for money or they gonna expose her. Too late man. And I never once spot out any of this because I responded and loved Chyna until she started going on social media talking lies and trying to make me look crazy when she the one sending me videos of her fucking another dude in my house and my bed our daughter and I lay in!

Pt1 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Kardashian also told fans that he was “making his own lemonade album for sure this year” — a reference to Beyoncé’s album “Lemonade” — and ended the rant with a screenshot of messages, presumably between himself and Chyna.

This was just yesterday again this girl is fucking way too many fools at the same time I just can’t no more. But u all hit up Chyna lol. I just found out too she just fucked one of her best friends dudes. I will never allow my daughter to be around dudes coming in and out of her house. She had sex with 3 guys in 3 days in the same bed under the roof I pay for with my daughter there. That is why I feel so disrespected. And now I’m done with this person having a child out of spite for the rest of my life thank God. Thank God for the constant messages of Chyna asking me for a party pack which included cocaine, molly and X. Get it together for your daughter. It was your daughters first 4th of July yesterday and u chose drugs and sex in our bed rather then spending it with your daughter for her first 4th July

When rapper T.I. commented on Kardashian airing all of his dirty laundry, the reality star turned his rage on him and claimed T.I. engaged in a threesome with his wife Tiny and Chyna and Chyna was paid for it!

Alongside a screenshot of TI calling him out for losing it so publicly, Kardashian wrote:

Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him