Kelly Ripa shared a heartfelt tribute to her dear ol’ dad in honor of his birthday

Happy birthday, Joseph Ripa!

On Monday, TV host Kelly Ripa shared sweet birthday wishes to one of her favorite guys: her dad! Sharing a photo of the two of them smiling together next to a sign for Hotel Ripa, Kelly wrote, “Happy birthday dad! Who knew you were an Italian hotel baron as well? ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🎂🎉🎂🎉 (ps. Yes that’s a man purse. Deal with it!).”

Kelly Ripa has been enjoying a family filled vacation to Vancouver with husband Mark Consuelos and kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

I like to think of him as more of a full Mark. ✔️#grousegrind Ground to a pulp. 🏔🇨🇦 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

No filters necessary when it comes to #vancouver nights! (Ps. 10:30 pm last night) A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

I'll have another, on the rocks and dirty please. 🍸🏕⛰💕🇨🇦 #vancouver A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Didn't get mauled by a bear but did get mauled by @instasuelos on #summer #solstice 🌞🌞🇨🇦 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Two turkeys on top of The Grouse. #grousegrind #vancouver 🦃🦃🌲🌲🇨🇦🇨🇦 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

As Ripa enjoys her family vacation, Ryan Seacrest has been at the helm on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” with several celebrity guest hosts including “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deely and “Dancing with the Stars” judge, Carrie Ann Inaba.

On the first day of Ripa’s vacation, Seacrest shared a hilarious plea for her return.

“Repost @ryanseacrest: First day with @KellyRipa on vaca and I already forgot to protect my cup from the confetti. We miss u already,” the show’s Instagram captioned the photo of confetti in a his mug.