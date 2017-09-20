Kim Kardashian West revealed a naughty secret from her high school days to Ellen DeGeneres

On the debut episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ new YouTube show, “Ellen’s Show Me More Show,” Kim Kardashian West answered a few of Ellen’s burning questions — and may have been a bit too honest.

When asked to reveal a secret she kept from her parents in high school, the reality TV star confessed that she used to cheat on all of her tests.

RELATED: Things got real spooky when Ellen pranked “American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson

“I used to cheat on all of my tests and we would wear uniforms so I would wear this little skirt … I would flip up the skirt and write all of the answers in like washable ink,” Kardashian West claimed. “And what is the teacher gonna do? Ask you to lift up your skirt? Like sexual harassment.”





She then went on to talk about how she was obsessed with Johnny Depp. Check out the video above to hear more candid answers from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.