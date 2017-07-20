La La Anthony gets candid about where she stands with estranged husband Carmelo

While speaking with Power 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday, La La Anthony opened up about her current relationship with estranged husband Carmelo Anthony.

“He’s my best friend,” she said, making it clear that the couple is “not divorced.”

“When you’re with someone for 13 years since they were 19 years old, and you have a 10-year-old child, you’d hope that you guys would be cool,” she said. “We are the best of friends.”

While La La’s career has been taking off with her role on “Power,” Carmelo’s is in a bit of turmoil, as reports are spreading that the NBA player has requested to be traded from the New York Knicks. So is La La ready to relocate if he ends up on a team across the country?





RELATED: La La Anthony teases fans about a the possibility of a reconciliation with estranged husband Carmelo Anthony

“I’m not moving anywhere,” she said. “I am New York, born and bred, and I will be staying here […] I am staying in New York.”

When asked if she and Carmelo are going through marriage counseling, she didn’t give a straight answer and instead said, “Listen, we’re good. We’re figuring it out.”

“I feel like I’ve been tested and I’m making it through,” she elaborated on their recent breakup. “I’ve been dealt a crazy hand recently, but I’m making it through. Life goes on. Things happen. It’s not what happens to you — it’s how you react to it. You got to keep pushing on.”

In April, the couple announced that they were separating after seven years of marriage following reports of alleged infidelity on Carmelo’s part. They share one child together.

RELATED: They might be separated, but La La and Carmelo Anthony are not divorcing “right now”