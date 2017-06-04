Little Boomer Phelps stole our hearts again while soaking up some sun with two furry friends

How cute is he?!

Boomer Phelps is loving his summer vacation and shared a few pics with fans over the weekend.

In the adorable photo, little Boomer is hanging out with the family’s two furry friends, Juno and Legend, as he basks in the sun. “Loving the new Mineral-Based Sunscreen my Mama’s been using on me!” he shared in the caption.

After a little fun in the sun, baby Boomer took the party inside for a little lounging on the couch. “Just lounging around today. #chillinlikeavillain,” the photo was captioned. The big smile on his cute little face really says it all!





Of course, dad Michael Phelps revealed he’s actually behind Boomer’s wildly successful Instagram account. He has over 780,000 followers!

The only son of Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson Phelps recently celebrated his first birthday, and fans can’t believe how quickly he is growing up. In May, his family celebrated his milestone birthday with an adorable shark themed birthday bash.