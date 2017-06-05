“LPBW” star Tori Roloff shows off her post-baby body just weeks after welcoming son Jackson Kyle

Tori Roloff is embracing her postpartum body!

The new mom to son Jackson Kyle and wife of “Little People, Big World” star Zach Roloff posted an ode to her new body just weeks after giving birth to her first child.

Sharing a side-by-side image of her after one week postpartum and three weeks postpartum, Roloff shared the amazement she has for her strong body.

“the woman’s body is the craziest thing. The fact that I was able to grow a human has given me so much respect for my body. Love what the good lord gave you. He knows what he’s doing. #justdoyou #loveyourself #postpartum,” she wrote.





RELATED: Former “LPBW” star Jacob Roloff reveals why he actually left the show in an all-new series of his own

Zach and Tori just opened up about their son’s diagnosis of achondroplasia, the same condition Zach has.

My boys! 💙💙 #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 30, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” Zach told PEOPLE. The couple revealed they were first told of their son’s diagnosis at the 34 week ultrasound.

“We knew our chances of having a dwarf, but it didn’t matter,” Tori said. “We just knew we wanted to be parents, however God wanted it to happen.”

“I just pray that he’s caring and thoughtful, like his father,” she added. “I just want him to be a good person.”