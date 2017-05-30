Maks Chmerkovskiy is a “changed man” after thieves broke into his car and stole some of his valuables

Maks Chmerkovskiy isn’t sweating the small stuff.

Over the long weekend, thieves broke into Chmerkovskiy’s car and made off with his golf bag, prompting the professional dancer to share a message on Instagram.

What kind of world do we live in, if a man's @PXG get stolen right out of his car!?! ( @fratellicafe is amazing 😉) A post shared by @maksimc on May 29, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

“To whoever stole my golf bag out of the trunk of my car: Driver is modified 9.5 and used to be swung by a real man, range finder is amazing and irons are some of the best out there. I hope you are a size 12 cause the shoes are brand new Adidas (Ultraboost is amazing for your knees.) Enjoy the round and if, by some accident your conscience decides to show up, just DM me,” he wrote.





Chmerkovskiy continued, “P.S. If you knew anything about PXGs then you would know the resale value is about $0 because they are fitted to one person,” he said and gave the name and address of a cafe to drop them off. “Sincerely (I’m a changed man otherwise it’d be a very different message) Maks.”

In the caption, Chmerkovskiy added, “What kind of world do we live in, if a man’s @PXG get stolen right out of his car!?! ( @fratellicafe is amazing 😉)”

He may have gotten the last laugh since the clubs are worth nothing according to him. No word on if they showed up to the cafe yet.