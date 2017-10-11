Maks Chmerkovskiy is “proud” of Vanessa Lachey following their emotional “DWTS” performance

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is “proud” of his “Dancing with the Stars” partner Vanessa Lachey following an emotional performance on Monday night show.

This week, the “DWTS” teams performed in honor of their Most Memorable Years, and Lachey revealed she underwent emergency surgery following the birth of her third child Phoenix in December. He was born premature, and the thought of possibly losing him caused Lachey to break down during the routine and in rehearsals.

Chmerkovskiy, whom she was rumored to have butted heads with early in the season, took to Instagram on Tuesday to applaud her strength.





“Everything I ever want for my partners is literally what @vanessalachey has brought to the dance floor last night. Raw, unapologetic, real emotion expressed through a beautiful dance,” he wrote on Instagram. “Yesterday also marked the first time when I completely lost it right before the dance… I rarely cry but this was something different, something I’ve yet to experience watching someone else’s story. I’m proud of you partner!”

He continued, “They can say what they want but you’re a star and I wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster with anyone but you! And we have so many more of these moments to share with each other, and everyone else who couldn’t stop their tears… #teamBabiesAndBallroom #DWTS#NeverADullMoment.”

Chmerkovskiy and Lachey danced to “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams),” by her husband Nick Lachey.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.