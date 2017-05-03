Maks Chmerovksiy spends quality time giving son Shai a “basic education” on his favorite sport

Shai is already loving basketball!

On Tuesday night, Maks Chmeroksiy spent some father-son time with his young son Shai, teaching him about his love of basketball.

“When mommy says ‘no TV’ but it’s the playoffs! I’m not trying to make my son like the same things I do. I’m just ‘gently whispering’ to him why Jordan is the #GOAT , @KobeBryant is second GOAT-est, @BrooklynNets is our team and @KingJames and @russwest44 are our favorite players right now 😉 #babyChmerkovskiy #BasicEducation #WatermellonAndHoneyThough 🍉,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the sweet shot.





The quality time comes just a week after an intruder tried to enter the home Chmerkovskiy shares with fiancée Peta Murgatroyd and their son.

“So at like 2:20 a.m., I wake up to full-out knocking. I come down, there’s cops and they’re like ‘There’s a dude outside that’s claiming this is his house.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was pretty wild. But I guess it’s an ongoing thing with the ex-owner of this house who, by the way, talk about Hollyweird, used to be some rock singer, or rockband frontman or something,” Chmerkovskiy explained on a radio interview with Maria Menounos after the incident.