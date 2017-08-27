“Married At First Sight” star Jamie Otis shows off her body three days after giving birth

Jamie Otis has joined the long list of celebrity moms embracing her post-baby body.

On Friday, the “Married At First Sight” star celebrated her new mom bod with a joyful post on Instagram, just three days after welcoming her first daughter with husband Doug Hehner.

“I love every bit of my postpartum bod,” Otis wrote. “It’s truly amazing how my body helped create & carry an 8 lb 2 oz baby …. I’m feelin’ like I can conquer the WORLD after pushing her out. Women are SO much stronger than we give ourselves credit for #OOTD #newmomma #hotmama #postpartumbody #feelinghot #loveyourself.”





The new mom also shared her daughter Henley Grace’s first doctor’s visit in a post on Saturday:

First doc visit was a success!☺️ As the doctor was assessing her & telling us she’s perfectly healthy & everything looks great Doug and I just looked at each other with such a sense of accomplishment – and of course I got teary eyed.☺️ It’s just such an amazing feeling to know we are doing a good job as [clueless] first time parents….especially bc I’m breastfeeding & sometimes I wonder if she is getting enough food.🤷🏼‍♀️ My breasts are on fire & bleeding and it seems she wants to nurse every hour lately.😱 Buuut, doc says she’s back to birth weight so we are doing something right!!!🤗 Phew!💗 #4daysold #thankful #mommylife #daddysgirl

In January, “Dancing with the Stars” pro and new mom also shared a photo of her post-baby body after welcoming her son Shai with now-husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth,” she wrote. “I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most.”

Singer Pink also shared her journey in losing her post-baby weight after welcoming her second child, son Jameson Moon, in an empowering post to fans in April.

“Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese. I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese,” she wrote alongside the gym selfie. “The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals.”