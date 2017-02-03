Michael Bublé offers a happy update on his little boy’s cancer battle

In 2016, singer Michael Bublé informed his fans that his young son was battling cancer.

“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well,” the singer wrote on Facebook in November. “At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

RELATED: Michael Bublé’s sister Brandee shares inspirational message following news of her nephew’s cancer diagnosis





On Friday, fans got an update from the family about Noah’s progress.

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the family wrote. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.

The Bublé family thanked their fans for all the love and support they have shown over the last few months.

“We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love,” the Bublés wrote.