Mickey Mouse joins Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas on “DWTS” for an unforgettable foxtrot

It’s one of the best nights to be a “Dancing With the Stars” fan: Disney Night.
Every season, Disney and “Dancing With the Stars” get together to incorporate Disney classics into routines. They often add Disney characters into the routine for extra magic!
Tonight, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas got accompanied by Disney’s head honcho, the mouse that started it all, in a beautiful routine set to “When You Wish Upon a Star,” one of the best-known (and beautiful) songs in Disney’s canon.