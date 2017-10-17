Mickey Mouse joins Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas on “DWTS” for an unforgettable foxtrot

It’s one of the best nights to be a “Dancing With the Stars” fan: Disney Night.

Every season, Disney and “Dancing With the Stars” get together to incorporate Disney classics into routines. They often add Disney characters into the routine for extra magic!

When you wish upon a star, you might be accompanied on the ivories by Mickie Mouse! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/BAIqjKr9BD — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 17, 2017

Tonight, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas got accompanied by Disney’s head honcho, the mouse that started it all, in a beautiful routine set to “When You Wish Upon a Star,” one of the best-known (and beautiful) songs in Disney’s canon.



