Neil Patrick Harris had some choice words for James Woods after his “utterly ignorant” tweet about a little boy

Neil Patrick Harris let James Woods have it on Twitter!

Earlier this week, the “Once Upon A Time” actor shared a tweet featuring a couple with their young son at the Orange County Pride Parade in California. In the photo, the couple is holding signs that read “I love my gender creative son!” and “My son wears dresses & makeup… Get over it!!”

“This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage,” Woods wrote.

This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage pic.twitter.com/1k3ITApFsF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2017





The actor was quickly faced with backlash, and Harris wasted no time responding to the tweet.

RELATED: Rumors are swirling about Paris Jackson’s date, and now she’s ready to speak out about him

Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/ZrbtZH49sp — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 11, 2017

“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods,” Harris wrote. “I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself.”

According to PEOPLE, this isn’t the first time Woods has been insensitive about the LGBTQ community. In May, he went after Anderson Cooper when he wrote, “As his butt plug dislodges during a newscast… #andersoncoopereyeroll.”