One actor completely denies sexual assault allegations amid other Hollywood scandals

Jeremy Piven denies ever sexually assaulting actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar.

Bellamar took to Twitter on Monday and alleged that the “Entourage” actor engaged in non-consensual contact with her on two separate occasions. She alleged that he “forcefully fondled” her breasts and buttocks both on the set of his hit HBO series and once again at the Playboy mansion.

“Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch emoji] without asking??” she wrote on Twitter.

She continued, “‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo.”





Piven denied the allegations in a statement to “E! News.”

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard,” he said.

Ballamar continued the allegations on Twitter following his denial, claiming she has “phone records.”

“@jeremypiven ‘unequivocally’ denies that he assaulted me & held me against my will in his trailer. I UNEQUIVOCALLY say; [phone]RECS DON’T LIE ,” she wrote.

HBO and CBS later released statements in response to the allegations, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar’s allegations concerning Jeremy Piven,” HBO said. “Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously.”

CBS added in their statement, “We are aware of the media reports, and are looking into the matter.”

Bellamar’s allegations come as several men and women in Hollywood made accusations about several high-profile producers and actors including Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey.