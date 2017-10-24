A “DWTS” contestant suffered a major wardrobe malfunction, but she stayed on her game

Vanessa Lachey suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction on Monday night when the bottom of her dress came loose and fell off while she was dancing a quickstep with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy.

As she twirled and glided around the ballroom, the skirt of her red hot red dress fell off onto the floor just 20 seconds into the routine. “Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron was spotted running onto the ballroom floor and picking up the skirt during the performance.

Lachey didn’t let the mishap distract her, though She remained totally focused, and it may have actually improved her scores!





RELATED: Maks Chmerkovskiy responds to rumors of drama with “DWTS” partner Vanessa Lachey

“I lose my skirt right in front of the judges. It looks like bribery …” she joked following the routine. “Hey, if it’s for extra points, I’ll take it.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was impressed with Lachey’s focus.

“What I saw was you — something happened, and you just let yourself go, and it was such a fantastic performance! You are the epitome of class and grace,” she said.

Guest judge Shania Twain also applauded the “entertainment value” of the performance.

“For me, just on the entertainment value, it was sass, humor and class,”she said. “I wasn’t sure when you lost the skirt if it was meant to happen at that moment or not, because you kept your composure. It didn’t matter, and you went with it, and I loved it.”

Lachey and Chmerkovskiy were awarded 36 out of a possible 40 points.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.