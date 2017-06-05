One of Bill Cosby’s former TV daughters entered the courtroom with him as he started his sexual assault trial

Keshia Knight Pulliam showed her support for Billy Cosby on the first day of his sexual assault trial on Monday.

According to PEOPLE, the actress who played Cosby’s daughter Rudy on “The Cosby Show,” walked alongside Cosby as he entered the Norristown, Pa., courtroom.

Cosby’s former TV wife, actress Phylicia Rashad, will also reportedly make an appearance during the trial, according to Andrew Wyatt, the longtime spokesperson for the actor.

Johnny Taylor, the president of Thurgood Marshall College Fund, will reportedly show up during the trial as well.

“Johnny feels Mr. Cosby has done so much for historically black colleges over his career, and it’s important for him to show that support and say ‘Thank you,’ because he has not been found guilty of anything,” Wyatt said. “They’re coming in to hear the truth. Keshia feels the same way. She’s not here to proclaim guilt or innocence. She’s here to finally hear the truth for herself in the courtroom. She wants people to stop listening to the sensationalism and come hear the truth.”

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the allegations of more than 60 women. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.