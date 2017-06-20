One of the kids from “Dance Moms” is facing some legal trouble after a producer filed a lawsuit against her

Mackenzie Ziegler is in a bit of trouble with her record label.

According to TMZ, Ziegler is being sued after she allegedly failed to show up to performances and recording sessions and was using another producer on the side. Kismet Music, the music production company, has reportedly filed the lawsuit against the 13-year-old girl and her mother, Melissa Gisoni.

In the documents, Kismet claims that the aspiring dancer and singer signed a 2014 deal and agreed to “deliver technically and commercially satisfactory records.” In exchange the label was offering a recording contract and distribution deal.





Ziegler and her mother accepted all of the checks associated to music released according to the deal, and things seemed to be going smoothly until 2016, when it all changed. Ziegler then reportedly stopped showing up for recording sessions and did not return any calls. She has been accused of hiring another producer, which is in violation of the contract.

This isn’t the only legal drama to hit a cast member of “Dance Moms.” In May, Abby Lee Miller was found guilty of 20 counts of fraud and sentenced to a year and a day in jail after it was discovered she hid $755,000 in earnings from the government.