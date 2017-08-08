One of the most acclaimed Broadway singers has sadly passed away at the age of 89

Rest in peace, Barbara Cook.

The singer who was one of Broadway’s leading ingenues and cabaret performers passed away in her Manhattan home at the age of 89. Her rep, Amanda Kaus, confirmed the news to NBC New York on Tuesday that she died of respiratory failure.

Cook was the star of several Broadway musicals including “The Music Man,” “She Loves Me” and “Candide.” The New York Post reports that her Broadway career sadly ended in the early 1970s when she began struggling with depression, alcoholism and weight gain. In the 80s, Cook reinvented herself and made a comeback in the 80s as Sally in the concert version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies.”





Her career spanned nearly six decades and she will be missed.