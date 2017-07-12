One of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars shared graphic images of her facelift that left fans stunned

Tamra Judge is getting real on social media.

On Tuesday night, Judge shared images from her recent mini facelift and announced she had gone through with the surgery on a taping of “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday, July 10.

In the graphic photos, Judge’s face was swollen, bruised and wrapped in bandages as she recovered from the facelift.

“These pics were taking all within the first week. Yes I was scared shitless!” she wrote, adding that she saw Dr. Milind Ambe, who has appeared on “RHOC.”





“I wanted a very natural look and it’s exactly what he’s known for. There was little pain and bruising involved (everyone is different) the hardest part for me was staying still for 2 weeks,” she wrote. “On day 12 I got the stomach flu which sucked! Today it’s been 17 days and I feel great, my neck is still stiff and my ears and jawline are slightly swollen and numb. That will all change in a few weeks. Incision are behind my ear and hairline, under my chin.”

“I’m open and honest about it because I want women to know that everyone gets old even people on TV and there is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that’s what you want…… It’s jut not for me! I like to keep it real! #lowerfacelift #eyetuck. #callitacomeback,” she finished

Judge has been open about her plastic surgery in the past and revealed in 2015 that she had a nose job and five boob jobs.

