While most people are ecstatic about the upcoming nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, one of her childhood friends seems less than cheerful.





“She was always fascinated by the royal family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0,” said Ninaki Priddy — Markle’s best friend from childhood — to the Daily Mail. “She will play her role ably. But my advice to him is to tread cautiously.”

The warning from Priddy comes after a photo emerged of her and Markle perched on a fence just outside Buckingham Palace in 1996. At 15 years old, the American actress likely never would’ve guessed she would be one day walking the halls of the historic building as a future duchess when she posed with her friend — but Priddy claimed this was all in her cards.

Brilliant photo on @DailyMail front page today – Meghan Markle outside Buckingham Palace at the age of 15. Dreaming wistfully of one day landing a handsome Prince? pic.twitter.com/EAgeCq3KiU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2017

“I’m not shocked at all,” she said about the engagement. “It’s like she has been planning this all her life.”

“She gets exactly what she wants, and Harry has fallen for her play,’’ Priddy said.

On Monday, Nov. 27, Prince Harry made an official wedding announcement about his engagement to the “Suits” star through the official Kensington social media channels. The announcement said, in part: “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

While everyone from Duchess Catherine to Markle’s TV husband — and even her estranged half-sister — has sent well wishes, Priddy, a 36-year-old jewelry designer, seems to be set on mudslinging her old pal.

According to the Daily Mail, Priddy claimed that since she and Markle met in a Hollywood kindergarten and became inseparable, Markle was always on the hunt for fame. She allegedly earned the name “Princess Pushy” as a result.

One would think Priddy should be more excited for Markle rather than warning her fiancé away, especially if Priddy and Markle were good enough friends to be “hand in hand, everywhere,” as she claimed.

Meanwhile, everyone else is more than thrilled for the May 2018 wedding!