Paris Jackson made her late father Michael Jackson proud while on a charity trip to Africa

Paris Jackson is following in her father’s footsteps.

This week, the eldest daughter of the late Michael Jackson traveled on a charity trip to Malawi and shared a few pics featuring some new friends.

In one video shared by Jackson, the kids are dancing around for the camera and are clearly enjoying her company.

“this is their reaction to seeing their reflection in the camera. if this isn’t the cutest damn thing you’ve ever seen, you’re lying,” she wrote.

Jackson was really taken with one sweet little girl and shared a sweet pic of the her — she was showing off a printed patterned shawl for the camera.

“i hate picking favorites, but she was mine,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson also spent some time bonding with a family and held a baby in a few sweet photos posted on Instagram.

“so. fucking. in. love,” she wrote in a pic where she looked to be bonding with some of the children.

Jackson is presumably on a tour in Africa with the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation, a charity founded by the actress to fight HIV and AIDS. Her father, Michael Jackson, first traveled to Africa at the age of 14 and made several trips to the continent in his lifetime.

He would be so proud of his daughter.