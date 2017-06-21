Prepare to be amazed by these incredible light-up dancers from “America’s Got Talent”

Let’s hear it for Light Balance!

This incredible dancing troupe really lit up the stage on “America’s Got Talent” this week! When they took to the stage, judge Howie Mandel knew things were about to get crazy!

“This should be interesting,” he said as the theater went black and a man in a chair lit up onstage.

The troupe stunned the audience, judges and viewers at home with this high-energy routine. Probably the most impressed viewer was host Tyra Banks.





“Stop. Right. Now!” she said. “Was this not incredible? Like, crazy good. It blew my mind good. I feel you guys so, so much.”

And with that, she gave the troupe the coveted Golden Buzzer and sent them straight to the live rounds!

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.