Prepare to be blinded by this hip hop bride-to-be’s enormous, 8-carat engagement ring

Rapper Cardi B was blown away by a very public onstage proposal from her boyfriend Offset.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer shared that her longtime boyfriend, who is part of the group Migos, popped the question during a concert on Friday night.

In the video, the bride-to-be can be seen totally flipping out when she turns around to see her man down on one knee, presenting her with the ring.

“Offset proposed,” she wrote on Twitter with the diamond ring emoji.

Following the very public proposal in Philadelphia, Cardi B blinded her fans on Instagram when she shared the first photo of the enormous 8 carat ring.





“Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee (sic) you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney (sic) and love together ❤️ ❤️,” she wrote.

She later gave fans an even better closeup of the pear-shaped diamond ring set with two halos of diamonds and even more bling on the band. WOW!

I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple!

