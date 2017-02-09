Prince Charles is mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of his beloved goddaughter

Rest in peace, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

On Wednesday, the goddaughter of Prince Charles was found dead at the age of 45.

“We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family,” Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, said in a statement.

Charles reportedly used to ski and vacation with Palmer-Tomkinson’s parents, and she was also close with Princes William and Harry.

According to BBC, the former It Girl was found dead in her South Kensignton apartment on Feb. 8.

She reportedly received treatment for a cocaine addiction and was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition that caused acute anemia, fatigue, and tiredness. Palmer-Tomkinson was also treated for a nonmalignant brain tumor last year. Her official cause of death remains unknown at this time.

British journalist Piers Morgan also wrote a tribute to Palmer Tomkinson on Twitter.

“RIP Tara Palmer Tomkinson, 45. A fun, feisty woman who battled many demons. Very sad news,” he wrote.

RIP Tara Palmer Tomkinson, 45.

A fun, feisty woman who battled many demons. Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/IxwOLfUyFW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2017

Palmer-Tomkinson was known as a British socialite and appeared on “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” and “The Underdog Show.”

(H/T: US Weekly)