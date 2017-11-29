Prince William is so, so happy Prince Harry will be staying out of his fridge once he marries Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, William joked with reporters in Helsinki, Finland about his little brother’s upcoming spring wedding and the one hope he has for Harry after the “I do’s.”





"Very excited and delighted for them both." Before leaving the ice rink earlier today, The Duke commented on the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement. pic.twitter.com/4mBvz2cxCh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 29, 2017

“We are very excited and delighted for them both. And, we are wishing them all of the happiness at this exciting time,” William said. “And, for me, personally, I hope this means he stays out of my fridge. He’s often been found scrounging off of my food over the last few years.”

William took a more serious tone when it came to his actual feelings about the upcoming royal wedding, “it’s a fantastic process to go through. The engagement and the build up to the wedding. They have a lot of happy times ahead of them. They are very caught up in the moment and I wish them all of the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes very well.”

On Tuesday, Duchess Catherine shared her excitement during an event in London.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” the duchess said. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

On Nov. 27, the couple announced they were engaged in a statement shared on Kensington Palace’s official social media pages.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The couple are planning for a May 2018 wedding.