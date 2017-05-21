Producers at the Billboard Music Awards are getting nervous about what might come out of Cher’s mouth tonight

There’s a chance Cher may use her platform at the Billboard Music Awards to bash Trump.

According to TMZ, the outspoken singer will receive the Icon Award on Sunday night’s show and could go off about how much she hates the president.

RELATED: Nick and Aaron Carter reportedly suspect there is more to the sudden death of their father

Producers at the show don’t want to cut off her microphone, as they fear someone will cry censorship or it will be looked at a pro-Trump move. They also worry about upsetting the anti-Trump audience. If they don’t censor her, there is a change Cher’s language may get the network in trouble with the FCC.





She is also set to perform at the award show for the first time in nearly 15 years.