It looks like Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen are splitting up after nearly a decade together

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have called it quits after spending nearly ten years together, according to reports.

“She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” a source close to the couple confirmed their break up to Us Weekly. “They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done.”

The actors first met on the set of the 2008 film “Jumper” and got engaged that December. While they called off their engagement nearly two years later, they reconciled after a few months and welcomed daughter Briar Rose in 2014.





Even though they’ve kept their relationship mostly private, Bilson gushed over her life with Christensen in a May 2013, saying, “I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to.”

Neither actor nor their representatives have confirmed the news.

