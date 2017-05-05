Regis Philbin reportedly gives a big thumbs up to Kelly Ripa’s new co-host

According to Page Six, Regis Phibin recently told some pals that he is very excited for Ryan Seacrest’s tenure on the show that used to bear his name. Regis hosted a morning show on ABC with Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford for several decades. After he retired from “Live with Regis and Kelly,” in 2011, Michael Strahan took over the male hosting position. Earlier this week, Ryan Seacrest was announced as the new permanent co-host.

“He had not one bad thing to say about Ryan. He said, ‘I hope he considers me a mentor.’ He thinks he’ll be able to get along with Kelly Ripa really well and that he’s a great choice,” a source told Page Six.





Philbin began hosting the first iteration of the program in 1983.