Reports claim that Serena Williams will take a break from tennis after welcoming her first child

Serena Williams might be planning to take a break from tennis to focus on motherhood.

According to Page Six, the tennis champ is stepping away from the court for the rest of 2017. On Wednesday, Williams surprised fans when she took to Snapchat to show off her 20 week baby bump. This will be her first child with fiancé, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Following the big baby news, Williams took to Instagram to share a “Spiderman”-inspired quote while hanging out in Tulum. Her back is toward the camera, so there is no sign of a bump, but we think we can read between the lines.





"With great power comes great responsibility" Uncle Ben 🕷🕸 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Ohanian and Williams announced their engagement in December 2016. No wedding date has been publicly announced at this time.