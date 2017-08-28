“RHOC” star reveals cancer diagnosis in emotional social media post
“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge revealed she has been diagnosed with skin cancer in an emotional post to fans on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Sharing a selfie that showed off her toned physique in a pair of short shorts, the Bravo-lebrity pointed out a small mole on her buttocks.

“I work out 🏋 hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening 😩 now. it looks like God has a different plan for me. Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like,” she wrote. “I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked . This was just a small black flat freckle…. I had no idea! Ill be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain’t bad either😂.”


“Thank you @amyhlitchfield ❤️. I’ve been a little sad , worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy 😊 Happy birthday to me. #saveyourass birthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now 😡 #awareness.#skincheck.”

Judge, who turns 50 on Sept. 2, was flooded with well wishes from fans who shared similar stories.

“Thanks for sharing! Praying for healing!” fan @alexaville wrote.

User @amye1120 added, “Same thing happened to me it was on my back. I waited a year to have it checked I had surgery they removed it all and I am cancer free. … We don’t realize the effects of it as a kid and what it may do when we are older. I am so glad you caught it early and praying you are ok!!!!”

