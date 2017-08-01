Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter was one gorgeous bride when she wed a Marine veteran over the weekend

Congratulations are in order for Meaghan Kennedy Townsend and Billy Birdzell!

According to Page Six, the granddaughter of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy wed the Marine veteran over the weekend at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Mass.. Guests reportedly included Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines, as well as Robert F. Kennedy Sr.’s daughter Rory Kennedy.

Both the bride and groom confirmed the news on Instagram following the ceremony.

“Married,” Kennedy Townsend wrote alongside a family photo of the two with their children, twins Arabella and David.





Birdzell also shared a stunning image from their big day, writing, “Married to @meaghankennedytownsend.”

Married to @meaghankennedytownsend A post shared by Billy Birdzell (@billybirdzell) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Ahead of the nuptials, Kennedy Townsend, an avid yogi, shared a photo from her pre-wedding yoga class with family and friends.

RELATED: “DWTS” fans aren’t going to like what Peta Murgatroyd just said about her future on the show

“Pre wedding weekend yoga! 💕” she wrote alongside the pic.

Congratulations to the happy couple!