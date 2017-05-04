Rosie O’Donnell posts heart-wrenching message to her daughter who claimed abuse

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell took to her Instagram early Thursday morning to post a message to her daughter.

Chelsea O’Donnell has had a tumultuous relationship with her mother in recent years, and she recently ripped into the comedian in an interview with the Daily Mail. Chelsea alleged verbal abuse from her mother and claimed that O’Donnell once threatened to hit her with a wine bottle. O’Donnell then reached out to the Daily Mail and accused them of paying for her daughter’s stories. O’Donnell also claimed that her daughter was ill and was being exploited by her husband.





“She is very sick — she is not capable of truth or reason — she has not been in touch with anyone,” Rosie said.

“R u up?” Rosie wondered aloud in a post to her Instagram.

“All this time – just minutes away … miscarriage? no idea – him still – sad really – HE put u out – more than once – should i brace for impact – u got more to say – make a home chelsea – this one u never liked 💔”