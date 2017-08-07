Rare People

Royals fans are about to fall in love with the stylish foursome that makes up Spain’s royal family

If you love the U.K. royals, you are going to love Spain’s royal foursome!

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who just enjoyed a royal tour in London, stepped out over the weekend with their daughters, Princess Leonor, 11, and Princess Sofia, 10, as they enjoyed a summer vacation in the Balearic Islands.

The family was spotted wondering through the village looking very stylish in coordinating colors and even stopped to take pictures with fans as they wandered the streets.

Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Letizia, much like Duchess Catherine, has been known for her chic and elegant style and stunned with her hair down in a white dress with sparkly sandals. The girls were also coordinating in blue and white frocks while the King kept it cool in a light blue casual shirt and navy slacks.

Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

After their stroll, the family took some time to take in the Miro exhibition in the Can Prunera museum.

Photo by Ballesteros – Pool/Getty Images

