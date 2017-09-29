Sarah Jessica Parker delivers the worst possible news to “Sex and the City” fans

“Sex and the City 3” is officially not happening, according to the franchise’s star Sarah Jessica Parker.

“It’s over … we’re not doing it,” she told Extra on Thursday. “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Co-star Kristin Davis echoed that sentiment in a Facebook post, writing:

I just wanted to say that I am so grateful for all of our beautiful fans for the love and support! I am sad and disappointed that we won’t be able to bring you all the final chapter of ‘SATC.’ Michael Patric[k] King wrote a beautiful script, that honored our characters and the entire history of the show. I haven’t quite gotten my mind around the fact that Charlotte will not continue on, but the wonderful part of what we do is that the show and movies will live on. So from the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful for the experience of being part of ‘Sex and the City.’ And to the fans, know that we love you back.

Speculation over a potential third movie had been growing for months, and the decision not to move forward with the project is rumored to be co-star Kim Cattrall’s doing. The actress, who portrayed Samantha Jones on the show and subsequent movies, reportedly had a list of demands, which included a request that Warner Bros. produce other movies she had in development. On Friday, Cattrall denied the allegations via Twitter.